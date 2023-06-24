Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Prakasam District; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Fire tenders are currently present on the spot, said reports. Visuals of the incident show massive flames coming out of a shop along with clouds of black smoke. However there were no injuries reported in the incident yet.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)