Andhra Pradesh man found dead in Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore | PTI/Representative

A 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was undergoing a six months yoga training course at the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, was found dead in his room on Friday morning, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Gullu Ramana, a native of Visakhapatnam.

Coimbatore's Superintendent of Police, V Badrinarayanan told media persons that the man had come to attend the six-month yoga programme at the Isha Centre on July 15. The SP said that he was to attend a yoga class at the centre at 5.30 am on Friday and when they came to look for him after he did not attend the class, he was found dead in the room.

Police said that the room was occupied by other inmates too and he could have died between 5.30 am and 7.30 am as in this time, all the others had gone for the classes. A case has been registered under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal procedure.

Badarinarayanan said that the cause of death of Ramana would be known after the post-mortem and that his family members have been informed at Visakhapatnam.