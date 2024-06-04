Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s Imminent Victory In Sight

Amaravati: Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party, BJP, and Janasena offices across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the NDA is poised to form the government in the state.

According to the latest update by Election Commission, TDP won 12 seats, and is leading in 121, Janasena won two and is leading in three while the BJP won one segment and is leading in seven.

TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates His Victory

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the occasion along with his family members by cutting a cake. His son Lokesh who is leading in the Mangalagiri assembly segment was also present.

Celebrations at the residence of TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu who has managed his biggest ever win with a strike rate that could be an impressive 134/144. #TDP #NaraLokesh #AndhraPradesh #AndhraPradeshElections2024 #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/KH0NcHI8gn — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 4, 2024

Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi & Amit Shah Congratulate Chandrababu Naidu On The Victory Of NDA

PM Modi and Amit Shah in turn congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu dialed both the leaders. Cadres and leaders of the three parties celebrated the victories at their respective places across the state.

"It is history rewritten. We are getting a thumping majority in all the assembly segments in Guntur Parliamentary constituency," Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat told reporters.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.