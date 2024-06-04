 Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s Imminent Victory In Sight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s Imminent Victory In Sight

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s Imminent Victory In Sight

According to the latest update by Election Commission, TDP won 12 seats, and is leading in 121, Janasena won two and is leading in three while the BJP won one segment and is leading in seven.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Amaravati: Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party, BJP, and Janasena offices across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the NDA is poised to form the government in the state.

According to the latest update by Election Commission, TDP won 12 seats, and is leading in 121, Janasena won two and is leading in three while the BJP won one segment and is leading in seven.

TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates His Victory

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the occasion along with his family members by cutting a cake. His son Lokesh who is leading in the Mangalagiri assembly segment was also present.

Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi & Amit Shah Congratulate Chandrababu Naidu On The Victory Of NDA

PM Modi and Amit Shah in turn congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu dialed both the leaders. Cadres and leaders of the three parties celebrated the victories at their respective places across the state.

"It is history rewritten. We are getting a thumping majority in all the assembly segments in Guntur Parliamentary constituency," Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat told reporters.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

'I Want To Congratulate My Prime Minister Modi...': Chirag Paswan’s LJP Leading On All 5 Seats In...

'I Want To Congratulate My Prime Minister Modi...': Chirag Paswan’s LJP Leading On All 5 Seats In...

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s...

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Celebrations Break Out Across State With NDA’s...

'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan...

'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan...

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Major Setback For BJP In State

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Major Setback For BJP In State