Andhra Pradesh: Kuwait-bound Air India Express plane leaves behind 15 pax after departing 4 hours early

Vijaywada: An Air India Express flight bound for Kuwait departed four hours earlier than scheduled, leaving behind 15 passengers who missed the flight. The incident occurred at Vijayawada Airport in Andhra Pradesh on March 29, 2023.

Departure time confusion leads to passengers being stranded

According to a report, the flight was scheduled to depart at 7:30 pm local time, but the airline changed the departure time to 3:30 pm without informing the passengers. As a result, when the passengers arrived at the airport at the original departure time, they were informed that the flight had already left.

The 15 passengers who missed the flight were left stranded at the airport. They expressed their disappointment with the airline's lack of communication and mismanagement of the situation. Some of the affected passengers claimed that they had to incur additional expenses to book alternative flights.

Air India Express apologizes and offers compensation to affected passengers

Following the incident, Air India Express issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. The airline promised to investigate the matter and take appropriate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future, according to the report.

Air India Express also offered compensation to the affected passengers, which included a full refund of their ticket price and an additional amount for the inconvenience caused. The airline has also assured the passengers that it will provide assistance in booking alternative flights.