Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out From Borewell In Konaseema; Visuals Surface

A fire broke out from a borewell in Rajolu of Ambedkar Konaseema District of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire was caused due to due to a gas leak. ONGC officials and firemen rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of any loss of lives in the incident.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)