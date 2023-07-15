Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out From Borewell In Konaseema; Visuals Surface

A fire broke out from a borewell in Rajolu of Ambedkar Konaseema District of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire was caused due to due to a gas leak. ONGC officials and firemen rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of any loss of lives in the incident.

Fire breaks out from borewell due to a gas leak in Rajolu of Ambedkar Konaseema District. ONGC officials and firemen trying to bring it under control. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/ObPQTCu7r9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 15, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

