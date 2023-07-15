 Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out From Borewell In Konaseema; Visuals Surface
Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out From Borewell In Konaseema; Visuals Surface

Reportedly, the fire was caused due to due to a gas leak. ONGC officials and firemen rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
A fire broke out from a borewell in Rajolu of Ambedkar Konaseema District of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire was caused due to due to a gas leak. ONGC officials and firemen rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of any loss of lives in the incident.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

