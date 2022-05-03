Andhra Pradesh: Fan falls on student in classroom during exam, injured

Amaravati: A school student in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satya Sai district was injured after a ceiling fan fell on her while she was writing her examination at a local school.

She was taken to a hospital and after treatment, she rejoined the examination.

The school’s principal said that maintenance was carried out just two days before the examination. He said: “It was an unfortunate incident. A proper installation and thorough maintenance will be carried out again.”





The incidents have given the Opposition fodder to attack the government. It blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party for “poor infrastructure at state-run schools.

