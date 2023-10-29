Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Wanders In Parvathipuram Station; Video Surfaces

Elephant spotted roaming in Parvathipuram railway station. | Siraj Noorani/ Twitter

In the early hours of Sunday, a lone elephant was seen wandering in Parvathipuram railway station. According to the sources, commuters saw the jumbo walking in the railway station and took images and videos.

Previously, in the same district, a pack of elephants was witnessed roaming around the crop fields near Gottivalasa village in Garugubilli Mandal. Sources claimed Gottivalasa residents are in panic due to the menace of the elephants.

Farmers are worried about their crops, as in the past, elephants have destroyed huge quantities of crops in the district.

(With inputs from ANI)

