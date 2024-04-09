Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu Promises Voters Quality Liquor At Cheaper Prices Ahead Of Polls

Chandrababu Naidu | File pic

TDP supremo and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu promissed that his government would offer quality liquor at reasonable prices, if his party is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh in the forthcoming Assembly election. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled in the southern state on May 13.

Chandrababu Naidu has been consistently saying that the liquor prices in Andhra are exorbitant and the supply of IMFL is supplied by distilleries and breweries controlled by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates. In Andhra, liquor is procured by the AP Beverages Corporation and it sells the alcohol to distributors and retailers. He alleged all the brands with their unique brand names are nothing but cheap liquor. There is a vast difference in the cost liquor brands compared to neighbouring states.

Chandrababu also accused the YSRCP government of setting excessively high prices that do not align with the quality of the liquor. According to reports, the state government netted nearly Rs 24,000 crore through excise revenue in 2022-23 against over Rs 17,000 crore in 2019-20. Chandrababu Naidu ridiculed Jagan for going back on his poll promise of banning liquor if voted to power in the 2019 assembly election.

“Prices of all commodities have gone up exorbitantly including liquor rates, which are flying high. Our younger brothers cheer when I mention liquor. They want the prices of liquor to be reduced. Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the price from Rs 60 (for a nip) to Rs 200 and pocketed Rs 100,” he alleged, amid cheers from the crowd.

Jagan is spoiling the health of our people by supplying “cheap quality” booze, he alleges in his poll-related engagements. “I promise, after 40 days (of TDP forming the government), not only for quality liquor, we take the responsibility for reducing prices,” he promised at a recent rally in Kuppam from where he is contesting the poll.