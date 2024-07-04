 Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Financial Assistance For State Rebuilding
IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking financial assistance for rebuilding the state.

The meeting lasted for half an hour during which CM Naidu explained to PM Modi the assistance the state requires to tide over the difficult financial situation. He also sought the Centre’s help in building the state capital Amaravati and completing the Polavaram project.

As the full-fledged Union Budget for 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented in Parliament later this month, CM Naidu brought the state’s requirements to the Prime Minister’s notice. CM Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

CM Chandrababu Naidu's 1st Meeting With PM Modi After Assuming Office

This was Naidu’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after assuming office as the chief minister on June 13. Before meeting the Prime Minister, CM Naidu called on Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

article-image

CM Naidu was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Piyush Goyal shared on ‘X’ that he discussed how the NDA government can aid in ushering in an era of prosperity and growth for the state. The Chief Minister later called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. CM Naidu is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various issues relating to the state.

