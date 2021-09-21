Andhra Pradesh: Clash breaks out between YSRCP, TDP workers in Guntur during Ganpati idol immersion procession; see pics

A clash broke out between workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during Ganpati idol immersion procession at Kopparru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday night, reported news agency ANI.

The clash broke out shortly after it was declared that the YSRCP had won a majority in the local body polls. TDP leader Sarada told ANI that YSRCP workers entered her house and set her furniture and 6 vehicles on fire.

At least seven people were injured in the clash. "Clash took place between both the groups of YSRCP and TDP when Ganesh processions of both groups crossed each other. Seven persons are injured in the clash. A case is registered and investigation is going on," Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao told ANI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) registered a landslide victory in the local body polls after winning 502 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 5998 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), according to the final result at 2 am on September 20.

The party also won a huge number of constituencies at the MPTC level by registering victory in 5,998 constituencies out of 10047. Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, won only 826 Mandal constituencies, while the party could only win six Zilla Parishad constituencies, virtually wiping out from the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

