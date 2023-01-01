Andhra Pradesh: Another stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting kills three; several injured

ANI

Three people died and several were injured during the former Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Sankranti gift program held in Vikas Nagar in Guntur on Sunday, said SP Arif Hafeez.

Locals alleged that lot of women had had come for the program because of the campaigning by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for past ten days.

8 people had died recently in similar incident

This is the second occasion in a span of four days that people have died in stampede at his meeting. 8 people had died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting by N Chandrababu Naidu. As locals in Kandukur waited for a glimpse of Mr Naidu, who was coming for a roadshow, several people fell in an open canal.

The former Chief Minister had immediately cancelled the meeting and announced a compensation of ₹ 24 lakh to the families who lost loved ones. "This is a sad incident. I'm feeling very sorry about it," he had said.