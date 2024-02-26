Tragic Accident: 4 Dead After Bus Rammed Into Stationary Truck With Punctured Tyre In Andhra Pradesh

Four people lost their lives after a bus rammed into a stationary truck with a punctured tyre in Andhra's Kakinada district on Monday morning, said police. The accident occurred on the national highway near Padalemma temple in Prattipadu mandal in the district.

According to the police, the incident unfolded when a truck en route from Annavaram to Rajamahendravaram, experienced a punctured tyre, prompting the vehicle to stop on the roadside for repairs. At that moment, a bus, travelling from Visakha to Rajamahendravaram, collided with the three crew members who were tending to the truck.

Additionally, another person, who was approaching from the opposite direction on the same route, became a victim of the collision. Tragically, all four individuals involved in the accident lost their lives on the spot. Prathipadu Sub Inspector Pawan Kumar, who promptly arrived at the scene, gathered initial information and said that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.