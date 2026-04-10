Andhra Pradesh: 3 Minor Girls Drown In Ananthagiri Waterfall After Slipping During Selfie Attempt On Summer Outing | Video | x

Ananthagiri: Three minor girls drowned on Thursday after venturing into a waterfall to take a selfie here, a police official said.

The group of four girls from the same village had gone near the waterfall when three of them accidentally slipped into the water. They could not swim, while the fourth girl survived and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at Moolagummi village in Alluri Sitharama Raju.

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“Three minor girls drowned after entering the waterfall for a selfie without knowing how to swim,” the official told PTI.

All the girls had gone out as schools had declared summer holidays.

Authorities noted that although the waterfall is modest in size, it can be dangerous for those unfamiliar with swimming.

Police are in the process of registering a case under the relevant section of the law

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)