Anantnag Terror Attack: Head Constable Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire On Police Party; Security Forces Launch Massive Search Operation | Video | X / PTI

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said here.

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The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.

They said one head constable posted on duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)