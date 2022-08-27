Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, buys priciest home in Dubai

Anant Ambani with his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani |

Business mogul Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani has reportedly bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth 80 million dollars. According to reports the deal is biggest ever in the United Arab Emirates city. Sources were quoted by the reports saying that the house is located at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah and was purchased earlier this year.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. The report also stated that it had 10 bedrooms, a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools.

According to the report, the Dubai property deal was covert and was handled by one of Reliance Industries' offshore entities. The report further quoted a person associated with the deal saying that it will be customised by the Ambanis and will have strict security.

The source also revealed Parimal Nathwani, longtime Ambani associate and director of corporate affairs at the group and member of parliament, will manage the villa.

Reportedly, Anant will now become eighbours of most famous celebrities like football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria and actor Shah Rukh Khan.