Anant Ambani Appeals To Colombia To Save 80 Hippos From Death, Offers Lifelong Home At Vantara | file pic

Jamnagar: Eighty hippopotamuses in Colombia’s Magdalena River basin have been authorised for lethal removal. Anant Mukesh Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, and Founder of Vantara, one of the world’s largest wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres, has formally asked the Government of Colombia to stay that decision and consider a humane alternative: a safe, scientifically led translocation that would bring the 80 animals to a permanent home at Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The appeal, made in a letter addressed to Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, offers a fully resourced humane alternative under the direction and approval of Colombian authorities at every stage. It also reflects Ambani’s longstanding commitment to animal welfare and conservation, for which he became the youngest ever and first Asian recipient of the Global Humane Award, a prestigious recognition honouring transformative global impact for animals and people.

“These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” said Anant Mukesh Ambani. “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try.”

Vantara has offered Colombian authorities a comprehensive proposal comprising veterinary leadership, capture and transport expertise, biosecurity protocols, a purpose designed naturalistic setting in Gujarat developed to mirror critical features of the hippos’ current environment, and lifelong care for all 80 individuals.

“Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces,” Ambani added. “With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia’s terms.”

Vantara has formally requested that the lethal measure be deferred while this alternative is properly assessed, and has confirmed its readiness to engage directly with Colombian authorities to present a detailed scientific, operational and welfare proposal.

The proposal reflects Vantara’s founding philosophy that every life matters and underscores India’s emerging role in delivering science-led, large-scale solutions to complex global wildlife challenges. Any implementation would be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Colombian and Indian governments, along with applicable clearances from relevant international authorities.

Background

Colombia’s Magdalena River basin is home to an estimated 200 hippopotamuses, descended from a small founder group introduced in the 1980s. In the absence of natural predators and under favourable environmental conditions, the population has grown significantly, leading Colombian authorities to classify the species as invasive on grounds of biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage and community safety. Authorities recently authorised a lethal control measure involving 80 animals, a decision that has drawn international attention and renewed calls for humane, science led alternatives.

About Vantara

Vantara, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is one of the world’s largest and most advanced wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres, providing specialist veterinary support, long term care, and species-specific facilities for elephants, big cats, primates, reptiles, and other mammals rescued from distress, exploitation or displacement. Vantara collaborates with conservation institutions, national governments and international wildlife authorities, and has supported crossborder rescue, rehabilitation and translocation initiatives across a global network. Through its focus on habitat restoration, community participation, genetic profiling and science-led conservation, Vantara works to support healthy ecosystems where wildlife can thrive and advance future rewilding initiatives for endangered species vital to ecosystem stability. For further information,

please visit: vantara.in

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