Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi Death Anniversary: Know more about India's first female doctor

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi was an Indian physician, social reformer, and the first Indian woman to earn a degree in medicine. She was born in 1865 in Maharashtra, India, and was married at the age of nine to Gopalrao Joshi, who encouraged her to pursue education. Anandibai faced many challenges in her life, but her determination and passion for education led her to become a pioneer in women's healthcare in India.

Anandibai was interested in medicine from an early age and aspired to become a physician. However, during her time, it was considered taboo for women to study medicine. But her husband, Gopalrao, supported her dreams and helped her to achieve them.

Her journey to become a physician was not easy. She faced numerous obstacles, including societal pressures, financial constraints, and health problems. But her determination and perseverance paid off, and she became the first Indian woman to earn a medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1886.

After returning to India, Anandibai devoted her life to serving women's health needs. She set up a clinic in her own house to provide medical care to women, especially those who were from the lower castes and had no access to medical facilities. She also started writing articles on women's health and hygiene, which were published in various newspapers and magazines, encouraging women to take care of their health and well-being.

Anandibai's contributions to women's healthcare in India have had a profound impact on society. Her work inspired many women to pursue education and careers in medicine. She also paved the way for women's healthcare to become a part of mainstream healthcare in India.

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi was a trailblazer in the field of medicine and women's healthcare. Her determination, perseverance, and passion for education have inspired generations of women to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world. Anandibai's legacy continues to live on, and her contributions to women's healthcare in India will never be forgotten.