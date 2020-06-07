An eight-month pregnant woman runs between hospitals for 13-hours, dies in ambulance

An eight-month pregnant woman succumbed in an ambulance on Friday night after 13 hours of frantic search for a bed as eight hospitals denied her treatment.

The tragic incident came to light when her husband’s video citing insensitivity and apathy of staff of eight hospitals went viral.

Her family claimed that Neelam (30) and her husband Vijender Singh, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government hospitals, before she died in an ambulance outside a facility in the Greater Noida area.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The deceased’s family alleged, “Neelam was undergoing treatment at Shivalik Hospital for pregnancy-related complications. The hospital refused to admit her on Friday forcing them to go for hospital hunting across two districts.”

"We first went to the ESI hospital. Thereafter, then to the Child PGI, followed by Sharda Hospital and then to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. But all refused to admit her," the man is seen alleging in a video circulating on social media.

He said the family also tried to get admission in the private hospitals such as Jaypee, Fortis (Noida) and Max (Vaishali, Ghaziabad) but told that no beds were available.