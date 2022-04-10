Earthquake with magnitude of 4.6 Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay of Andaman and Nicobar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay at Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported ANI.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on 6th April also an earthquake of Magnitude 4.4, occurred, at 18:07:19 IST, wih Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, at depth of 10 Km to 63km NE of Campbell Bay, in Andaman and Nicobar island according to National Center for Seismology's tweet.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

