e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Earthquake with magnitude of 4.6 Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay of Andaman and Nicobar

Earthquake with magnitude of 4.6 Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay of Andaman and Nicobar

Earlier on 6th April also an earthquake of Magnitude 4.4, occurred in Andaman and Nicobar

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Representational Image | PTI File Photo
Representational Image | PTI File Photo
Advertisement

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay at Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported ANI.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on 6th April also an earthquake of Magnitude 4.4, occurred, at 18:07:19 IST, wih Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, at depth of 10 Km to 63km NE of Campbell Bay, in Andaman and Nicobar island according to National Center for Seismology's tweet.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ

Gujarat: 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kutch; 5th seismic activity in one month Gujarat: 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Kutch; 5th seismic activity in one month

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:05 PM IST