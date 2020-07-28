Amulya Leona sedition case: Karnataka High Court rejects plea which sought transfer of probe to NIA

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Raghu, blamed the probe team for not filing charge sheet on time and suggested the state government approach the higher court against bail granted to Amulya Leona.

On June 11, Leona was granted conditional bail by the Bengaluru civil court. She was charged with sedition for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Before granting her bail, Bengaluru court earlier rejected the bail plea of Amulya stating that she may abscond if she is released, reported The Indian Express.

While rejecting her plea, sessions judge Vidhyadhar Shirahatti said that if the petitioner is granted bail, she may abscond, and hence the bail petition of the petitioner is liable to be rejected.

The court further observed that if Amulya is granted bail, she may involve in similar offence which affects peace at large.

The court granted bail after hearing the bail application. Amulya's advocate on behalf of the petitioner said, "the petitioner is just a 19-year-old lady and she is studying in a private college in the Bengaluru. She shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' but she never mentioned Pakistan as her country."

(With inputs from agencies)