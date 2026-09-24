Amroha Farmhouse Gangrape Case: 2 UP Cops, Two CRPF Personnel Arrested After 24-Year-Old Woman's Allegations; Akhilesh Yadav Reacts

Amroha Gangrape Case: 2 UP Cops, Two CRPF Personnel Arrested After 24-Year-Old Woman's Allegations; Akhilesh Yadav Reacts | Representative Image

Four security personnel — two from the Uttar Pradesh Police and two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — have been arrested after a woman from Haryana alleged that she was gangraped at a farmhouse in Amroha's Hasanpur area.

The alleged incident took place on the night of September 22. The accused include a sub-inspector and a head constable posted at Hasanpur police station, along with a CRPF inspector and a head constable.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman from Fatehabad, Haryana, had been invited to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of visiting religious places.

Woman allegedly taken to Amroha for religious trip

Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav said the woman was contacted by a female acquaintance on September 20 and asked to meet CRPF Inspector Mohit, a resident of Saurang village in Muzaffarnagar district.

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The woman allegedly met Mohit in Sonipat, Haryana, on September 21. The two then travelled to Meerut, where CRPF Head Constable Lalaram Yadav, who is from Rajasthan's Alwar district, reportedly joined them.

On the evening of September 22, Mohit and Yadav allegedly drove the woman towards Hasanpur. On the way, they picked up Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar.

Police said the three men subsequently took the woman to a farmhouse situated along the Atrasi-Hasanpur road and rented two rooms.

Woman allegedly assaulted at farmhouse

As per the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Pramod arranged food and liquor at the farmhouse.

The woman alleged that Mohit, Lalaram Yadav and Sanjay Tomar sexually assaulted her one after another. She further alleged that Pramod later entered the room and attempted to assault her.

The woman reportedly managed to push him out before locking herself inside the room. She then searched online for the police helpline number and contacted authorities.

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She alerted the police at around 6 am on Wednesday, following which teams from the Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations reached the farmhouse.

The woman was taken to safety and all four accused were apprehended, according to officials.

FIR registered, four accused sent to judicial custody

Police have registered an FIR based on the woman's complaint under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning abduction or enticement and gangrape.

"Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abduction or enticement and gangrape. All four have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody," SP Lakhan Singh Yadav said.

The local sub-inspector has been suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him. Authorities have also sent a report to senior CRPF officials recommending strict disciplinary action against the two CRPF personnel.

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Farmhouse reportedly linked to Uttarakhand MLA

Hasanpur Kotwali in-charge Amar Pal Singh said the farmhouse where the alleged incident occurred reportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand.

Police have questioned the manager of the property as part of the investigation. Officials are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the sequence of events leading to the woman's rescue.

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Akhilesh Yadav calls incident a 'Stain' on police force

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the case in a social-media post.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that when governance is based on crime, the police force also becomes corrupt.

Referring to the alleged gangrape in Amroha, Yadav described the incident as a "stain" on the police force that no amount of patronage can erase. He demanded "historic action" in the matter.

The investigation into the allegations is underway, while all four accused remain in judicial custody.