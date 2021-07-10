Amit Shah's deputy Nisith Pramanik’s educational qualification triggers a row

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of Nisith Pramanik, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar, the Trinamul Congress has raised a red flag over the "contradictory" education details in his election affidavits and Loksabha's website.

Taking to Facebook, Trinamul Congress Cooch Behar district president Partha Pratim Roy has shared the screenshots of the contradicting affidavits submitted by the MP.

Pramanik, who has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is yet to reply to the controversy.

As per the report by The Wire, Pramanik, in his Bengal and Loksabha election affidavit, had written Madhyamik Pariksha or secondary exam as his highest educational qualification. However, as per the information on the Parliament/Loksabha website, the minister has done Bachelor of Computer Applications (B.C.A.).

Nisith Pramanik is a Lok Sabha MP for Cooch Behar in West Bengal. He is serving his 1st term as MP. He was a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2019. He had contested the recent Bengal assembly elections. However, he resigned from the assembly to retain his seat.