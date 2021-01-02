Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit West Bengal this month again

Kolkata

In the run to the assembly polls Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a two days visit to poll bound West Bengal on January 30.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will hold a rally at Thakurnagar in North 24 Paragans to woo the Matuas. “There has been a buzz the BJP-led central government is shifting their stance on the implementation of CAA for which Shah will hold a public rally at the Matua belt to give them the clear picture,” stated the BJP sources.

With over three crore population, Matua community is an important vote bank for the BJP as it has presence in over 20 assembly seats. BJP MP Shantanu Thakur who had recently shown his angst against the central government for not implementing the CAA to safeguard the interest of the Matuas will also be part of Shah’s rally, confirmed the sources.

Notably, Thakur had started voicing his displeasure over the saffron camp two months ago. He had even written several letters asking the Centre to come out with a clear timeline for CAA implementation.

Even Shah in recent past said implementation of CAA and NRC is not in the priority list of the BJP-led Centre as for them the vaccination of pandemic is more important.

CM Mamata Banerjee had time and again said CAA is not needed in the Matua belt as Matua’s are the citizens of the country.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also start a 2-day visit to the state on January 9. After Shah, Nadda will address a rally in Birbhum.

According to political observers, Shah’s visit is more important for the BJP as during Shah’s last visit a heavyweight leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress Suvendu Adhikari, along with other leaders, defected to the saffron camp.

“Heavyweight joining is expected during the Shah’s rally. Nadda’s visit to Birbhum is also important as Birbhum is still considered to be the strong citadel of the TMC due to TMC’s Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal,” added the observers.