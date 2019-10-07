Amit Shah is targeting Muslims: Maulana Mahmood Madani on NRC

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) head Maulana Mahmood Madani has criticised home minister Amit Shah 's recent statement on the National Register of Citizens. Madani has alleged that implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India is discriminatory and will give the opportunity to forces that are hostile to the nation.

According to the Hindu, reacting to Amit Shah's speech in Kolkata on October 1, Madani said it was a sign that Muslims would be sent to detention camps of Assam. “Madani clarified that there is no issue if NRC is conducted across India. But it appears from the tone and tenor of the Home Minister that he is targeting Muslims. Such an attitude will generate hatred and promote enmity among different sections of the Indian society and raise suspicion about the Muslims,” a statement from the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said quoting from Madani’s comments, reported the leading daily.

Reacting to Shah's speech, Madani said, "It seems that only Muslims will be kept in detention camps in Assam. If it happens so, then it will bring bad name for the nation at the international level and will become a tool in the hands of the inimical forces who are bent on tarnishing the image of the country.”

Madani was referring to Shah's speech at a rally in Kolkata on October 1 where he said the government would "throw out all infiltrators one by one" by enforcing NRC while simultaneously clarifying that no Hindu, Sikh, Jain or Buddhist needed to worry because they would be accorded Indian citizenship with passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.