'Amit Shah is getting Manish Sisodia's family attacked', alleges AAP's Atishi; police arrest six people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena has on Thursday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is getting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's family attacked due to political differences.

Citing the CCTV video of the area outside Sisodia's residence, where a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside, Atishi said that the Delhi Police is seen escorting "BJP goondas" and making way for them to break the house gate.

"Due to political differences, Home Minister Amit Shah is getting Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's family attacked. Seeing CCTV footage, do you think anyone will be arrested? Delhi Police is seen escorting 'BJP goondas' & making way for them to break the house gate," ANI quoted Atishi as saying.