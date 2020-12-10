'Amit Shah is getting Manish Sisodia's family attacked', alleges AAP's Atishi; police arrest six people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena has on Thursday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is getting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's family attacked due to political differences.
Citing the CCTV video of the area outside Sisodia's residence, where a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside, Atishi said that the Delhi Police is seen escorting "BJP goondas" and making way for them to break the house gate.
"Due to political differences, Home Minister Amit Shah is getting Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's family attacked. Seeing CCTV footage, do you think anyone will be arrested? Delhi Police is seen escorting 'BJP goondas' & making way for them to break the house gate," ANI quoted Atishi as saying.
She also tweeted the video and said that this is a black day in Delhi's political history.
"Attack orchestrated on the family of DyCM @msisodia in the late morning today by @AmitShah- who sent BJP gundas with protection of @DelhiPolice to the DyCM’s residence. CCTV footage clearly shows @DelhiPolice standing aside and letting BJP goons enter DyCM’s home," Atishi tweeted
In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "This is a #BlackDay in Delhi’s political history that the Home Minister is now using his party goons and @DelhiPolice to attack the family of @AamAadmiParty leader and DyCM @msisodia in his absence from his residence. Is this how @AmitShah will resolve political differences?"
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested six people in the case so far. "After AAP alleged that BJP workers entered Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house today while holding a demonstration outside his residence in Delhi, police have arrested 6 people in the case," said Delhi Police.
"Based on a complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a proper offence has been registered by Delhi Police under appropriate sections of law and investigation is going on. Allegations of gate damaged/broken are incorrect," Delhi Police added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)