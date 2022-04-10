Amit Shah inaugurates Indo-Pak border viewing point in Gujarat's Nadabet: Here's all you need to know

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nadabet in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, reported news agency ANI.

The viewing point has been built on the lines of the Wagah-Atari border of Punjab.

Before the inauguration, Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, offered prayer at the Nadeshwari Mata Temple in Banaskantha on Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about the viewing point:

The viewing point, which is the first in the state, is being developed as a major tourist attraction.

Nadabet, as per the Gujarat Tourism website, is a small slice of land jutting into a sprawling lake, where the "Seema Darshan (border viewing) for tourists is organised.

"It offers an opportunity for travellers to see the workings of an army post on the border of India. Some of the activities and sights that will interest the traveller include the retreat ceremony against the backdrop of a glorious orange sunset where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a gallant show of marching with pride to end another day of guarding the borders," the website stated.

It further added that a weapon display and photo gallery at Nada Bet includes guns, tanks and other sophisticated devices that help in keeping the border and inland places secure. As an ode to the camels and to showcase their expertise and disciple, a camel show is presented for the visitors.

A camel show will be presented for visitors as well, as per information available on the website.

Hundreds of people visit the Wagah border in Punjab to witness the beating retreat ceremony.

The idea to develop another border viewing point for tourists was mooted when Vijay Rupani was chief minister of Gujarat in 2018. It took three years for the state government to develop the point.

