Amit Shah counters Kejriwal on 10,000-bed COVID facility, BJP labels him 'publicity virus'

In recent days, Delhi has seen a tremendous surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting several meetings between the state government and the Centre to chalk out a plan of action. For the last few days around 3,000 positive cases have been reported daily from the national capital.

Against this backdrop, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding doctors and nurses from the ITBP and the Army to run a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care facility being set up in south Delhi. As per a post by news agency ANI, he had also invited Shah to the 10,000-bedded COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

This however seems to have already been agreed upon by the two leaders some time ago. Replying to the ANI tweet Shah noted on Tuesday evening this had "already been decided in our meeting 3 days back".

"MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th June," he wrote on Twitter.