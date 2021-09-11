Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, PM Narendra Modi lauds their role in nation-building on Naukhai Juhar - All you need to know

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests by farmers against the Centre's three new agriculture law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded their role in nation-building on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation-building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai by posting a video of him on his official Twitter handle

What is Nuakhai Juhar

Nuakhai Juhar is celebrated in western Odisha and southern Chattisgarh. The festival is observed to welcome the new season of rice. Nuakhai is a combination of two words that signifies the eating of new rice, 'Nua' means rice and 'khai' denotes eat.

The day is observed on panchami of Bhadrapada, the day after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The festival is celebrated at a particular time of the day which is called lagna, as per a Kalingatv report. A traditional rice cake called Arsaa pithaa is prepared to celebrate this festival. At the lagna time, the new rice is offered to the Goddess Samaleswari.

People start preparations for the event 15 days in advance. Nuakhai is understood to have nine colours and as a consequence, nine sets of rituals are followed as a prelude to the actual day of celebration.

Farmers protest

Meanwhile, farmers continue to agitate against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

With the ongoing farmers agitation at the mini-Secretariat in Haryana's Karnal entering its fourth day on Friday, the local administration has restored the Internet facilities.

The Internet restoration has brought a sigh of relief for the agitating farmers at the protesting site.

The Internet facilities were suspended in the five adjoining districts of Karnal ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 7 to curb the spread of inflammatory speeches of the farmers. However, the facilities have now been restored in all districts.

