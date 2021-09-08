Amid Taliban government formation, CIA chief meets Ajit Doval in Delhi

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the details of whats Doval and the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) chief discussed are not known.

This meeting comes a day after the Taliban announced the names of those who will part of the new Cabinet in the Afghanistan government. The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with key roles being given to high-profile members of the insurgent group, including Sirajuddin Haqqani -- an especially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network -- as the interior minister.

Meanwhile, Doval is also meeting his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Delhi today. The high-level meeting between India and Russia on the situation in Afghanistan is underway after the Taliban takeover and the formation of a new caretaker government of the "Islamic Emirate" in the war-torn country.

The India-Russia inter-governmental consultations on Afghanistan also included representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and security agencies.

India and Russia face common challenges from Afghanistan, like the rise of terrorist groups, increased drug trafficking, organised crime and the flow of refugees. And, now that a very large cache of advanced US Military equipment is in the hands of known terrorist organisations who are now parts of the Afghan militia, therefore, both countries wanted to discuss threadbare discussion on these security related issues.

This is a follow-up meeting of the two countries after the telephonic talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in August.

After the Modi-Putin conversation, Russia said that the two leaders expressed the intention to enhance cooperation to counter the spread of 'terrorist ideology' and drug threat emerging from Afghanistan. Both leaders also agreed to set up a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:29 PM IST