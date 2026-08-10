Amid Sheikh Hasina Row, Indian Envoy Dinesh Trivedi Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman As Dhaka-New Delhi Ties Face Fresh Strain | Video | X / @ihcdhaka

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Monday met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in a significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours amid diplomatic friction following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address in New Delhi on August 5.

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The meeting comes a day after Trivedi held a one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday, who was also present at today's meeting.

The High Commissioner's meeting with the Foreign Minister assumes significance as Dhaka and New Delhi have recently witnessed diplomatic friction over former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public remarks from India.

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The diplomatic dialogue unfolds after a virtual press interaction by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5, the second anniversary of her ouster after a student-led uprising in 2024 which also triggered strong objections from Dhaka.

During her address, Hasina stated that she remains resolute about returning to her homeland in December to put the nation on the "right track" by restoring democracy, despite acknowledging the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence upon her return.

In a swift response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered a strong protest and condemned the statements, noting that the incident impacted public sentiment and complicated efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

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Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Sunday after inaugurating a children's corner at the Indian Visa Application Centre, Trivedi expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with Tarique Rahman and stressed the importance of direct engagement between the leaders of the two countries.

"I feel that when... when two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. Problems are sorted out when we talk to each other. And I have full confidence that people are together, and the solution will definitely happen... it will happen. I am very confident. There is nothing negative here; everything is positive," the Indian envoy said.

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Speaking about Tarique Rahman, Trivedi said, "The Prime Minister of Bangladesh... we all respect him a lot. I have listened to his speeches many times, and he talks from his heart. This, I have seen. He is a people's person. And our Prime Minister is also of the people."

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have come under renewed pressure following remarks made by Hasina from India on August 5 at a private event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, and took refuge in India following the political upheaval that brought an end to her long tenure as Prime Minister.

India had sidelined itself from Hasina's engagement, stating that the government has no involvement in the event related to Hasina in the national capital.Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was being organised by a "private media entity" and that New Delhi does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

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"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.

The meeting also comes amid India's invitation to Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in September, in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)