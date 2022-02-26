Amid Russia-Ukraine war, IAF not to deploy aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK

The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.

"In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted on Saturday.

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

Five LCA Tejas fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force were to be deployed for exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in the UK. The IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out.

Last week, the IAF showcased Tejas jets at the Singapore Air Show with an eye on the possible export potential of the jet to friendly countries in years to come.

Three Tejas fighter jets and a 44-member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had participated in the Air Show from February 15 to 18.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

