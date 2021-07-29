Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala declares complete lockdown for weekend

Even as India's COVID-19 situation improves, Kerala's case trajectory has prompted alarm among many. It continues to maintain a high number of active cases, being the only state that remains above the one lakh mark for active cases. The southern state has also seen a sharp rise in cases in recent days.

Against this backdrop, the state has declared a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. This will be in effect for the upcoming weekend, with curbs being imposed on on 31st July and 1st August.

"Government is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID-19 cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya.

