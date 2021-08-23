Amid rift in Chhattisgarh Congress, CM Bhupesh Baghel and minister TS Singh Deo to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow

Amid rift bewteen Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo, both Congress leaders will be meeting Rahul Gandhi tomorrow in Delhi tomorrow. The two leaders will meet Gandhi along with state in-charge PL Punia.

The resolution of the internal tussle between the duo in the State Congress, which rules Chhattisgarh with two-third majority, has now become another headache for the central leadership after tackling rifts in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and a couple of North Eastern States.

According to a report, Baghel and Deo are likely to meet first AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, State in-charge PL Punia, Pawan Bansal amongst few others and, then if need be, to meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi and then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as per the AICC sources.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo are coming to Delhi tomorrow. The two leaders will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tomorrow, along with the state in-charge PL Punia.



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/dn7SIq189p — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

After the Assam Assembly elections where he was made the in-charge, Baghel has come into good books of the party high command that may now reward him by making him responsibility of managing the election affairs in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Last month, Baghel met party chief Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi. Baghel’s rival, Health Minister Deo, has been giving trouble to the Congress which is ruling the State with a very comfortable majority.

Notably, last month, tensions escalated after Deo walked out of the Assembly demanding an enquiry or release of a statement over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh.

The rift recently deepened after TS Singh Deo sought a meeting with the party high command seeking to replace acting CM Baghel. Both leaders have also reportedly met senior Congress leaders at different points in Delhi to seek a solution to the crisis. Congress general secretary in-charge of the State PL Punia visited Chhattisgarh recently and tried to play down the differences and rubbished the possibility of any change of leadership.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 04:11 PM IST