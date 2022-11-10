Amid quashed SC, ST reservation by HC, Chhattisgarh govt trying to lower heat, calls special two-day session

Chhattisgarh govt calls special two-day session on reservation | PTI

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh has decided to convene a two-day special session on tribal reservation amid the continuous conflict and resentment over the reduction in quota following a recent High Court judgement which cancelled 32 per cent reservation to Schedule Tribes.

In the context Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on Wednesday and said, I have requested (the Speaker) to convene the special session on December 1 and 2.

Governor Anusiya Uikey gives nod for special session

The governor Anusiya Uikey gave her nod to convene the special session. But the clash and controversies erupted over the ST quota cut is not dying down. Congress and BJP both the major political parties in the state continuously engaged in verbal spat at public places and the blame game between both the parties is not dying down.

However, the parliamentary affairs also made a public statement on the matter and said, a special session will convene soon in which a bill will be passed to maintain 32 per cent reservation. We are committed and we will not allow ST quota cuts. CM Baghel also made a scathing remark over BJP and said, if the Raman Singh government had seriously pursued the issue, such a situation would not have occurred.

Sources within the government said that the state administration is seriously pursuing the issue, and is thinking of legal options as well as parliamentary measures. A bill to maintain 32 per cent ST quota will be tabled during the special session, and is slated to be passed considering the majority.

Baghel assures tribal community of restoration of quota

Apart from this, the CM has also assured the tribal community that the government is making all efforts to restore the 32 per cent quota for them.

The government has planned to send a special team of senior government officials and social workers in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to study the legal situation on giving more than 50 per cent quota.

However, on the issue, leader of opposition Narayan Chandel questioned the position of the government over quota cuts. He asked the government to bring out an ordinance over reservation and extend the days of the special session. He said, "Convening the special session is good but for more than four years if the government seriously pursued the issue the situation has not worsened in the state."

Moreover, in the year 2000, SC/ST/OBC quota division was similar to the parent state – that is 16 per cent, 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. However, after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the state witnessed a surge in tribal population to around 31 per cent as per the census of 2011. The BJP-led state government then brought a legislation in 2012 and increased the tribal quota to 32 per cent and reduced that of the SCs to 12 per cent.

SC community threatens govt

However, on the issue of quota cut, the Schedule Caste Community also threatened the government to carryout a series of mass agitation in the state. The members of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adiwasi Samaj have announced to hold an ‘economic blockade’ agitation on November 15.

Read Also Supreme Court makes observations on revisiting reservation system as it uphelds 10% EWS quota