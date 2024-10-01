 Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive 3,200 Surprises Netizens
Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru's Feet Photo Sold For Massive 3,200 Surprises Netizens

Netizens wondered why was the photo frame of Sadhguru's feet was sold at this price on the website of Isha Foundation and asked if there was more to the photo frame than what met the eye?

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, became a topic of discussion on social media platform X after several netizens expressed surprise and wondered why was a photo frame showing the guru's feet priced at Rs 3,200. Netizens wondered why was the photo frame of Sadhguru's feet was sold at this price on the website of Isha Foundation and asked if there was more to the photo frame than what met the eye? Incidentally, this also comes on a day when the Madras HC asked why was Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev "encouraging" young women to live hermitess' life?

"Is it true that Sadhguru is selling a picture of his feet for 3200 rupees or is there more to this?" asked an X user.

"Sadhguru selling feet pics. Only for Fans @ ₹3200."

"Economy so bad even Sadhguru selling feet pics," shared another user.

"Sadhguru selling feet pics.?!"

"So, ₹3200 for a photo of Sadhguru’s feet? Nice."

Devotees Defend Sadhguru

However, devotees of Sadhguru defended the sale of the picture and explained their reasons for doing so.

"A Guru’s feet are revered because they are the pathway to access the Guru’s energy. The very act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet enhances one’s proximity and builds a deeper connection with the Guru. Bring Grace home with this beautiful 17.5" x 12.5" wood framed photo of Sadhguru Padam, a powerful medium to strengthen your connection with Sadhguru," said a devotee reviewing the product.

article-image

"Holding the feet of the master in my heart is the sweetest thing that has happened to me, and having this photo helps me maintain that connection. The Sadhguru Padham Photo serves as a powerful reminder of the grace and energy that the Guru imparts. The wooden frame adds a beautiful touch, making it a cherished piece in my home," said a devotee, Nisar.

