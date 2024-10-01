Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive 3,200 Surprises Netizens

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, became a topic of discussion on social media platform X after several netizens expressed surprise and wondered why was a photo frame showing the guru's feet priced at Rs 3,200. Netizens wondered why was the photo frame of Sadhguru's feet was sold at this price on the website of Isha Foundation and asked if there was more to the photo frame than what met the eye? Incidentally, this also comes on a day when the Madras HC asked why was Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev "encouraging" young women to live hermitess' life?

"Is it true that Sadhguru is selling a picture of his feet for 3200 rupees or is there more to this?" asked an X user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Sadhguru selling feet pics. Only for Fans @ ₹3200."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Economy so bad even Sadhguru selling feet pics," shared another user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Sadhguru selling feet pics.?!"



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"So, ₹3200 for a photo of Sadhguru’s feet? Nice."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Devotees Defend Sadhguru

However, devotees of Sadhguru defended the sale of the picture and explained their reasons for doing so.

"A Guru’s feet are revered because they are the pathway to access the Guru’s energy. The very act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet enhances one’s proximity and builds a deeper connection with the Guru. Bring Grace home with this beautiful 17.5" x 12.5" wood framed photo of Sadhguru Padam, a powerful medium to strengthen your connection with Sadhguru," said a devotee reviewing the product.

Read Also Sadhguru Answers Question About The Quest For Spiritual Fulfillment

"Holding the feet of the master in my heart is the sweetest thing that has happened to me, and having this photo helps me maintain that connection. The Sadhguru Padham Photo serves as a powerful reminder of the grace and energy that the Guru imparts. The wooden frame adds a beautiful touch, making it a cherished piece in my home," said a devotee, Nisar.