Amid lockdown, journalist attacked by angry mob in Gujarat

On Sunday, a video surfaced on social media showing a journalist being thrashed by an angry mob. Visuals showed the man in question lying on the ground and clutching a microphone, even as the angry crowd attacked him with sticks. Some people can be heard asking the others to halt, as victim is a media personnel.

In the later part of the video, police officials can be seen amidst the mob, as the now bloodied journalist is released.

The video was posted on Twitter by News18 editor Shalinder Wangu.