 Amid Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza, PM Modi Speaks To Palestinian President, Conveys Condolences At Loss Of Lives At Al Ahli Hospital
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In a phone conversation, Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India's "deep concern" over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.The prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza," Modi said on 'X'. 

"We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region," he said. 

"Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," the prime minister added.

500 people were reported to have been killed

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation. 

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 

PM Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in attack on the Gaza hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on 'X' on Tuesday. 

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

