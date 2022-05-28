Amid Gyanvapi row, Sri Ram Sene chief vows to 'take back 30,000 temples demolished to build masjids'

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik | File Image

Amid the raging Gyanvapi mosque row, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday vowed to "take back all 30,000 temples which were demolished to build masjids".

"We will take back all 30,000 temples which were demolished to build masjids. Stop us if you have the guts. You people warned of bloodshed during demolition of Babri Masjid. What happened to that? You couldn't take even a single drop of blood of Hindus," Muthalik said.

The head of the Hindu right-wing group further said the temples will be taken back in a "legal way by following the Constitution".

"If you have a little shame, give us back our temples which were demolished earlier. We won't tolerate this type of arrogance anymore. No one can touch us - we will get those temples back in a legal way by following the Constitution," he said.

Earlier on Friday, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa also made a similar statement.

“36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. I am telling you, all the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus & legally," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.