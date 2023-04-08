 Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAmid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194

Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194 | ANI/ Representative Image

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Recovery rate stands at 98.74%

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Read Also
Depression, anxiety, insomnia... the mental health after-effects of Covid-19
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's first under-river metro comes to Kolkata on Sunday; everything you need to know

India's first under-river metro comes to Kolkata on Sunday; everything you need to know

Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194

Amid fresh spike, India records 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases climb to 31,194

WATCH: President Murmu takes off in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet

WATCH: President Murmu takes off in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet

Bookie Anil Jaisinghani arrested by ED in ₹10,000 crore money laundering case

Bookie Anil Jaisinghani arrested by ED in ₹10,000 crore money laundering case

Sudha Murty's conferred with Padma Bhushan award; here's how son-in-law Rishi Sunak reacted

Sudha Murty's conferred with Padma Bhushan award; here's how son-in-law Rishi Sunak reacted