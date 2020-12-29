Amid farmers' protest, Western Railways again diverts trains in Punjab

Amid ongoing farmers' protest in Punjab against the Centre's new agri laws, Western Railway (WR) on Monday again diverted a few trains in the state.
According to an official release by the Western Railway, train number 02903, 'Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special', which departed from Mumbai on December 28, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.
Similarly, train number 02904 'Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.
Western Railway said the train number 02925 'Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.
While train number 02926 'Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.
"Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes," the release said.
Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)