Amid farmers' protest, Western Railways again diverts trains in Punjab

While train number 02926 'Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special' whose journey will commence on December 29, 2020, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes," the release said.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

