Mangaluru cops release videos of 'extremists' and 'anti-social elements' instigating violence

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police on Tuesday released a series of video clippings showing how extremists and anti-social elements instigated violence during the protest against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 on last Thursday which killed two people in a police firing.

The videos were reportedly shared by citizens from the CCTV cameras in their localities. The police also released close-up photos of those who were seen pelting stones and triggering violence during the protests. One video showed protesters carrying sacks of stones in an auto-trolley, unloading them and pelting stones at the police and the CCTV cameras in the locality.