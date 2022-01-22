Amid COVID-19 surge, Assam govt issues new SOP for Republic Day celebrations

The Assam government on Saturday issued new SOPs for Republic Day celebrations amid COVID-19 surge.

As per the order, a total of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend the programme at the state level and 500 at the district level. Pre and post-Republic Day celebrations to be avoided, reads the SOP.

According to the new SOPs, the Republic Day programme will be limited to National Flag hoisting, speech by the guest of honour and ceremonial parade only. Other activities like cultural programmes, award and prize distribution are to be avoided.

There shall be no involvement of school children in the ceremonial parade. And only trained police, security personnel and home guards who are fully vaccinated shall be allowed to participate in the ceremonial parade and march, reads the SOP.

Assam reported 6,897 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday. According to the health bulletin, there are 45,021 active cases, while the positivity rate stands at 12.13 per cent. There are 2,979 recoveries in the state, with the recovery rate at 92.31 per cent.

