Amid chaos in Afghanistan, PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a detailed telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, discussing bilateral issues as well as the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. With the Taliban taking over the war-torn nation, there has been a frantic scramble to evacuate citizens from other countries, even as many Afghans make desperate attempts to exit.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:16 PM IST