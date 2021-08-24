e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Amid chaos in Afghanistan, PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

FPJ Web Desk
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) hug before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 5, 2018. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a detailed telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, discussing bilateral issues as well as the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. With the Taliban taking over the war-torn nation, there has been a frantic scramble to evacuate citizens from other countries, even as many Afghans make desperate attempts to exit.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Further details awaited.

