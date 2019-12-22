Amid CAA protests, Congress to stage 5-hour 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat on Dec 23

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC), the Congress has decided to stage a 'satyagraha' at Rajghat on Monday, to protest against the BJP government and uphold the principles of the Constitution.
According to Hindustan Times, Congress wanted to do the Satyagraha on Sunday afternoon, but was compelled to shift its date due to a BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan, close to Rajghat. The Satyagraha will include bhajans and prayers. The Satyagraha will be held between 3 PM and to 8 PM. Top leaders of the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders will attend the dharna.
"Senior Congress leaders will undertake a satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Rajghat, day after tomorrow, December 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm. In line with the path of non violence, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Father of the Nation, the party's satyagraha will fight against this dictatorial government and to protect Baba Saheb's (B R Ambedkar) sacred Constitution," Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.
Venugopal said in a statement that there has been widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government, among people across the country, especially amongst youth demanding the restoration and maintaining the sanctity of rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
The party is up against the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), proposed to be imposed across the country.
