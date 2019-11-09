Amethi Police asks journalist to 'delete' tweet, then deletes itself after uproar

Ahead of the much anticipated Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute, Amethi Police has asked journalist to 'delete' tweet.

In a tweet on Friday, Rana Ayyub had said, "Tomorrow is a big day for India. The Babri Masjid, a monument of faith for Indian muslims was demolished on 6th Dec 1992 by thise in power today. It changes my life and a generation of Muslims who were 'othered' overnight. I hope my country does not disappoint me tomorrow."

Ayyub was asked by the Amethi Police to delete her tweet on the Ayodhya Verdict calling it "political comment". While replying to the tweet, Amethi Police said, "you have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you by the police."

Rana Ayyub is a well know journalist working for several foreign publications. She has been trolled for her actions in the past.

Ahead of the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on social media appealing for calm. Modi, in a series of posts on Twitter, said all sides should be wary of elements attempting to vitiate the atmosphere of communal harmony.