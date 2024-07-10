Amazing Rendition Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Receiving Musically Rich Welcome In Austria (Watch Video)

Vienna: Prime Minister Modi was left mesmerized as he received a homely and musically rich welcome from a set of extremely talented artists in Austria. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rrival in Austria's capital, Vienna, on Tuesday Austrian artists sang 'Vande Mataram' with the accompaniment of a series of instruments from violins, flutes, saxophones and many more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, and lauded this gesture of Austria of arranging something that will appeal to any patriotic India. He said, "Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!"
Watch video here
The visit to Austria came after PM Modi's visit to Russia. Having met the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a private engagement ahead of their official talks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The India-Austria friendship is strong, and it will get even stronger in the times to come."
PM Modi arrived in Vienna from Moscow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit. This marks the first such visit by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. PM Modi received a warm welcome by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport.
Soon after PM Modi reached Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer took to X and said, "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!"
Agenda of PM Modi's visit to Austria
PM Modi to meet with the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen
PM to address business leaders from both India and Austria
Discussing opportunities for Economic collaboration
enhancing bilateral relations
Finding solutions to go-political challenges