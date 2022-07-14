e-Paper Get App

Amarnath Yatra: Over 20 pilgrims injured after bus rams into dumper in J&K's Qazigund

The officials said the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Representative | Photo: ANI

At least 20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district.

Police sources said a truck collided with a bus carrying Amarnath Yatris on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kulgam district.

"18 Yatris sustained minor injuries while two with serious injuries were shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag district", sources said.

The incident was caught on a closed circuit television camera. The footage shows the speeding bus colliding into the dump truck at the moment it was taking a U-turn at the crossing.

Meanwhile, due to rain along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra.

