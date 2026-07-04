 Amarnath Yatra 2026: Third Batch Of 4,812 Pilgrims Departs Jammu For Pahalgam & Baltal Routes; 13,499 Leave Since July 2 | Video
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HomeIndiaAmarnath Yatra 2026: Third Batch Of 4,812 Pilgrims Departs Jammu For Pahalgam & Baltal Routes; 13,499 Leave Since July 2 | Video

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Third Batch Of 4,812 Pilgrims Departs Jammu For Pahalgam & Baltal Routes; 13,499 Leave Since July 2 | Video

The third batch of 4,812 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departed from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp under tight security on Saturday, heading to the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The batch included 966 women, 244 sadhus and 157 sadhvis. More than 12,000 devotees offered prayers on the yatra's opening day, with 13,499 pilgrims having left Jammu since July 2.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 04, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Third Batch Of 4,812 Pilgrims Departs Jammu For Pahalgam & Baltal Routes; 13,499 Leave Since July 2 | Video
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Third Batch Of 4,812 Pilgrims Departs Jammu For Pahalgam & Baltal Routes; 13,499 Leave Since July 2 | Video | X / @airnewsalerts

Jammu: The third batch of 4,812 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in two separate convoys on Saturday to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

There were 966 women in this latest batch.

More than 12,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine on the first day of the annual 57-day yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Friday.

Officials said the third batch, which had 244 sadhus and 157 sadhvis, left in 126 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp between 3 am and 3.30 am amid tight security.

A total of 2,771 pilgrims, including 542 women and six children, were headed for Pahalgam base camp, while the remaining, of whom 424 were women and five were children, took the Baltal route.

With the latest departure, 13,499 pilgrims have embarked for the pilgrimage from Jammu since July 2 when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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