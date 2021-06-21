Amarnath Yatra 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic; devotees to get online darshan

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India, annual Amarnath pilgrimage will not take place this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, "aarti" will be facilitated online for the devotees, said the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to discuss the conduct of the Yatra 2020. Liueutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha announced the decision after a meeting with the Shrine board.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.



The annual yatra was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Manoj Sinha attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides development initiatives. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, top security and intelligence officers of central government and Jammu and administration were a part of the meeting.