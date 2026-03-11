Alwida Jumma 2026 Date: When Is The Last Friday Of Ramadan 1447 Hijri - March 13 Or 20?

Ramadan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from food and water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month. Many are wondering when the last Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramadan) will be observed.

In 2026, Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramadan) in India is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026. The date depends on the local sighting of the moon, which determines whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Friday, March 20, will be the 30th day of fasting and the official Alvida Jumma. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, Ramadan would end on Thursday, March 19. In this case, the final Friday prayer of the month would have occurred on March 13 (the 23rd day of Ramadan).

Read Also Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025: 10 Sacred Mosques To Explore In India On This Ocassion

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 Date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on 20 March or 21 March, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.